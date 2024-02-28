New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates paid a visit to the India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad, a hub of innovation that he had envisioned back in 1998. This year, the IDC is celebrating 25 years of remarkable achievements in research, engineering, and development, playing a crucial role in shaping top-notch products like Azure, Windows, Office, Bing, Copilot, and various AI applications.

Rajiv Kumar, the Managing Director of Microsoft IDC and CVP of Experiences + Devices India, expressed his satisfaction at witnessing Bill Gates engage with some of India's brightest engineering minds at the IDC, which he considers the company's most valuable asset. (Also Read: EPFO Services To Remain Impacted Today: Know Why)

Kumar echoed Gates' enthusiasm for the potential of AI in India and expressed IDC's eagerness to lead innovation efforts for Microsoft, spanning across AI, cloud services, security, and gaming. (Also Read: Dating App Bumble To Layoff 30% Of Workforce)

Gates' Plan To Visit India

Gates had recently shared his plans to visit India in a post on LinkedIn, expressing his eagerness to discover how India is pioneering innovative solutions in healthcare, digital infrastructure, and climate initiatives, with the aim of benefiting billions of people worldwide.

In his blog, Gates mentioned his visit's purpose: to explore ways of collaborating with India to ensure that its groundbreaking ideas and inventions reach everyone, regardless of their location.

Meeting With Prime Minister Modi

Gates emphasized that during his visit, discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would focus on Microsoft's continued collaboration with India to ensure that its ideas and inventions are accessible to all who need them, regardless of geographical barriers.



(With IANS Inputs)