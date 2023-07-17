Billionaire Babumoshai: A 92-Year-Old Marwari Businessman Who Became The Richest Man Of Bengal, Net Worth Rs 56,000 Crore

Wealthiest Bengali: The chairman of Shree Cements, Benu Gopal Bangur, is one of the wealthiest people in India and the richest in Kolkata. This Kolkata-born billionaire, who is 92 years old, is listed at number 20 on Forbes' list of the wealthiest Indians. His estimated net worth is estimated to be around Rs 56,000 crore. He owns a sizable portion of Shree Cement, which has a market value of over Rs 89,750 crore. The Bangur Empire, one of the largest family groups in India at the time, was founded by his grandfather Mungee Ram Bangur, a former stockbroker, and his brother Ram Coowar Bangur. Later, the thriving company was divided into five divisions in 1991 between Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, Kumar Bangur, Benu Gopal Bangur (all grandsons of Mungee Ram), as well as Laxmi Niwas Bangur (grandson of Ram Coowar). However, Benu Gopal inherited his family's great entrepreneurial qualities.

In Jaipur, Benu Gopal Bangur's grandfather founded Shree Cements (1979). He left a sizable 65% ownership stake in Shree Cements as a bequest, which earned him the position of company chairman. The business is also referred to as Bangur Cement. Under his leadership, the cement business has grown to be the third-largest cement business in India as of this writing. The business is known for being among the most cost-effective cement producers in India. From Rs 3,543 crore to Rs 14,165 crore, the company's revenues have multiplied by four since 2010. As of right now, the business produces and markets cement under the trade names Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, and Rockstrong.

Benu Gopal Bangur is a native of Kolkata and is descended from a Marwari business family. He earned a B.Com. with honors from Calcutta University. He was one of Kolkata's first graduates at the time. Benu Gopal Bangur, according to Forbes, resides in an opulent villa in Kolkata. The 51,000-square-foot residence has a home theater, a gym, and a temple honoring Lord Venkatesh, a Hindu deity. At the ripe age of 92, he delegated to his offspring the management of the business empire that holds his legacy. Currently managing the business is Hari Mohan Bangur, an IIT Mumbai graduate chemical engineer.



