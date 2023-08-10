New Delhi: India’s richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani has reportedly sold his Manhattan condo worth Rs 74.24 crore. According to the New York Post, The 2,406 square feet condo features two bedrooms, three and a half baths, - and overlooking Hudson view.

It has 10-foot-high ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, noise-proof windows and a chef’s kitchen. The property is located at 400 w. 12th St. which is known as Superior Ink.

Other amenities include a resident’s lounge, a gym with a yog/Pilates room, a children’s playroom and a bike room, along with a concierge and valet parking. The 17-story bilding, formerly the Superior Ink Factory, went back to 1919. It was designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries comprising several businesses in Indian and other countries including oil, refinery, telecom, and media and entertainment. He is known for his house – Antilia, the costliest building in the world.

In Mumbai, India's millionaires row, there is a private home called Antilia. It is named for the island Antillia from 15th-century Spanish legends about the Atlantic Ocean.[4] Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family have lived there since either 2011 or 2012.[5]

A magnitude 8 earthquake won't damage the structure.[6] Private living space is located on the top six floors. The lotus plant and the sun are included into the structure's design.

The building has 27 storeys, a height of 173 meters (568 feet), is more than 37,000 square meters (400,000 square feet), and has amenities like a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, terrace gardens, a swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits snow.