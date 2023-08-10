trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647371
NewsBusinessCompanies
MUKESH AMABANI

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Sells New York Propery 'Manhattan Condo' Worth Rs 74.53 Crore

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries comprising several businesses in Indian and other countries including oil, refinery, telecom, and media and entertainment. He is known for his house – Antilia, the costliest building in the world.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Sells New York Propery 'Manhattan Condo' Worth Rs 74.53 Crore

New Delhi: India’s richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani has reportedly sold his Manhattan condo worth Rs 74.24 crore.  According to the New York Post, The 2,406 square feet condo features two bedrooms, three and a half baths, - and overlooking Hudson view.

It has 10-foot-high ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors, noise-proof windows and a chef’s kitchen.  The property is located at 400 w. 12th St. which is known as Superior Ink.

Other amenities include a resident’s lounge, a gym with a yog/Pilates room, a children’s playroom and a bike room, along with a concierge and valet parking. The 17-story bilding, formerly the Superior Ink Factory, went back to 1919. It was designed by Robert  A.M. Stern Architects with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg.


Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries comprising several businesses in Indian and other countries including oil, refinery, telecom, and media and entertainment. He is known for his house – Antilia, the costliest building in the world.

In Mumbai, India's millionaires row, there is a private home called Antilia. It is named for the island Antillia from 15th-century Spanish legends about the Atlantic Ocean.[4] Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family have lived there since either 2011 or 2012.[5]

A magnitude 8 earthquake won't damage the structure.[6] Private living space is located on the top six floors. The lotus plant and the sun are included into the structure's design.

The building has 27 storeys, a height of 173 meters (568 feet), is more than 37,000 square meters (400,000 square feet), and has amenities like a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, terrace gardens, a swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits snow.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train