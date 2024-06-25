New Delhi: Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was reportedly spotted at the wedding party of Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya's wedding in UK.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the Biocon chief's pictures were shared by designer Manoviraj Khosla on Instagram while she was attending the Day 2 functions of the Wedding. Others among the guest lists were fugitive Lalit Modi (Former Chief of Indian Premier League, and Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle.

Reportedly, Sidhartha and Jasmine have been dating for a longtime. Sidhartha tied the knot with Jasmine in stunning rituals in London on Saturday. Close friends and family attended the ceremony.

Vijay Mallya fled from the country on March 2, 2016. In March last year, the CBI submitted an additional chargesheet in a bank fraud case related to Mallya in a Mumbai court.

A list of high-profile economic offenders --Vijay Mallya, Sanjay Bhandari, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi -- to name a few have made headlines by exiting the country, leaving a heap of unpaid debts to Indian banks and lenders worth thousands of crores.