Bird Group’s Ankur Bhatia dies aged 48, travel industry, business leaders condole demise

New Delhi: Bird Group's Executive Director Ankur Bhatia passed away on Friday (June 4) due to a cardiac arrest. The 48 years old was credited with bringing the Amadeus brand to the Indian sub-continent in 1994.

Amadeus is a leading brand in providing travel technology for travel agents and airlines. Overall, Bird Group is a diversified group and has interests in travel technology and hospitality, among other segments.

In an official statement of Friday, Bird Group said, “It is with profound grief that we inform you about the sudden demise of our beloved Dr Ankur Bhatia, Executive Director, Bird Group. Dr Bhatia (48) suffered a massive cardiac arrest this morning and succumbed to it."

"We have not only lost our leader, our visionary but the world has lost an astounding human being. The Bhatia family is in a state of deep shock and requests you to respect their privacy in this difficult time of grief," the company added.

He also spearheaded the group's growth in the hospitality sector under Bird Hospitality Services and the assets include Roseate Hotels & Resorts. He is also credited to have launched the country's first natural and perennial indoor ice-skating rink iSKATE at Gurugram, as per the group.

“Bird Group Executive Director Ankur Bhatia no more - Devastating news. He was in the prime of his life and it’s so very tragic. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanthi,” Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on his demise.

The group also owns and operates six uber-luxury properties in India and the UK, each having an individual brand identity.

According to the group, Bhatia piloted Reservation Data Maintenance (India) Pvt Ltd (RDM), an IT-enabled software development and service support company for managing back-end airline operations and inventory control. RDM was the first Indian BPO, which was established in 1993 and today has an enviable list of airline clients in its portfolio.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Ankur Bhatia. He was a kind human being, deeply passionate about his work. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and his teams at Bird Group and @TheRoseate group. Om Shanti,” Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited Naveen Jindal said.

Another venture is Bird Information Systems (BIS) and he had also opened an IT Solutions & Services company in Dubai, Bird Technologies FZ LLC.