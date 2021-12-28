BIZEMAG announces the 2022 Global Virtual Summit from January 22

The L'strategyq Advisors and Bizemag media's Global HR Virtual Summit 2022, themed "Disruptions in HR For Better Employee Engagement in The New Normal," aims to bring HR leaders from around the world together to share their perspectives, opinions, and ideas on relevant topics that focus on creating and nurturing a healthy workplace for both leaders and employees.

Individual HR speaker series and a couple of panel discussions would be held during the sessions, in which professional leaders and HR change makers would converge, connect, and communicate about business strategies and best HR policies that they have implemented to help their organisations achieve long-term growth.

The Global HR Virtual Summit 2022 will be a gathering of the industry's greatest HR thinkers, who will share their experiences and mentor the audience with their extensive knowledge, adding tremendous value to the knowledgeable attendees.

The topics for the event include:

Innovative Key Strategies For Employee Engagement

Modelling a Business Strategy For Leaders – Retransforming HR

Disruption in HR during Covid 19 – Case Study

Mental Wellbeing of Workforce in The New Normal

People Management – Rebuild Trust And Resilience

People Analytics | HR Analytics

HRM Policy, Practices & Strategy – Building Sustainability and Agility

AI in HR for Talent Analytics and Acquisition

The HR Summit will start from January 12 and end on January 25. This series of events will look at how new entrepreneurs can create and accept mobility and flexibility as long-term success strategies for their enterprises. It will also look at how business owners may create a healthy workplace to improve relationships with staff and customers, as well as marketing tactics to reach a larger client base.