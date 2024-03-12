New Delhi: Edtech company Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal on Monday suggested quick-commerce platform Blinkit to start an on-demand, under 10-minute water tanker service for Bengaluru, which is facing an acute water shortage already ahead of the summer season.

The groundwater in the city has been depleted by the shortage of rainfall and many bore wells have gone dry. Taking to 'X', Munjal wrote: "BlinkIt needs to start an on-demand under 10-minute Water Tanker Service for Bengaluru."

Many tech professionals have also started to leave the city temporarily amid the crisis. Last week, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) prohibited the use of water for washing vehicles, fountains and gardening, and has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for violation.

As per BWSSB, Bengaluru has a population of 1.40 crore which includes the floating population. The city requires nearly 1,450 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the Cauvery and an additional 700 mld from groundwater resources. Meanwhile, BWSSB, in its latest order, has made it compulsory to get permission from the authorities before drilling bore wells.