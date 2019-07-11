Bombay HC dismisses Vijay Mallya's plea seeking protection from adverse action by govt agencies

New Delhi: In a big setback for absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed his plea seeking protection from adverse action by govt agencies in connection with the ongoing probe against him on loan repayments and money laundering.

Mallya had left India in March 2016 and owes close to Rs 9000 crore to banks.

In January this year, Mallya, had become the first businessman to be declared an FEO under the provisions of the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act which came into existence in August 2018.

He had challenged the action of ED under FEO Act, calling it “unconstitutional”.

In June 2019, the Royal Courts of Justice, London, approved Mallya's plea to appeal against the extradition case. The appeal plea was filed by Mallya in April.

He remains on bail on an extradition warrant which was executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017. In 1992, an Extradition Treaty was signed by India and the UK and the treaty has been in force since November 1993.