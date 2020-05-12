हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DHFL

Bombay high court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Dheeraj, Kapil Wadhawan in Yes Bank ED case

Bombay high court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Dheeraj, Kapil Wadhawan in Yes Bank ED case

New Delhi: The Bombay high court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in Enforcement Directorate (ED) case over Yes Bank corruption issue.

The businessmen-brothers are facing charges of financial irregularities in cases filed by both Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI.

Both the brothers are currently in CBI custody in connection with the Yes Bank scam in which former Yes Bank CEO and co-founder Rana Kapoor is also a co-accused.

Last week, the CBI custody of the Wadhawan brothers was extended till May 8.

The promoter duo have been charged by the ED in two cases – alleged irregularities in the investment of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and the other relates to laundering of over Rs 4,000 crore through Yes Bank.

On April 27, a special CBI court in the city had remanded Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to custody of the agency till April 29 in connection with the Yes Bank scam.

The ED will get the duo's remand after their CBI custody ends.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested by the CBI with the help of Satara district authorities from Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station located more than 300km from Mumbai.

 

With PTI Inputs

