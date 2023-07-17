‘Bought Maggi For Rs 193 At The Airport’: Twitter User’s Viral Post Sparks Debate On Twitter, Netizens Split

New Delhi: The 2-minute Maggi noodles is a household name in India, and Indians love this cheap snack that costs not more than Rs 12. Maggi may cost a little more, up to Rs 50, at roadside stalls to satisfy your cravings. But would you pay Rs 193 for a simple Maggi?

A Twitter user named Sejal Sud's post sparked a debate among netizens regarding whether it's acceptable to pay Rs 193 for simple Masala Maggi Noodles or not. She shared the bill from an outlet at Mumbai Airport, where they charged Rs 193 for Masala Maggi Noodles. The bill mentioned that the price of noodles was Rs 184, with a GST of Rs 9.20, including 2.5% SGST and 2.5% CGST, added to the total cost.

“I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price,” Sejal wrote in the post.



Netizens React:

I guess this maggie is made on aviation fuel!!!!!

Just may be!!! July 16, 2023

It’s selling at 250 in Indigo flights as well … AAI needs to put a cap on the rates for consumers to survive their pockets & hunger as well — Ashish आशीष Lakhotia (@Ashish27279042) July 16, 2023

Why you bought then? — Abh Singh (@AbhSingh16) July 16, 2023

Ma’am

Maggi cost ₹50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport

And on top of that the pay the staff who make maggie and get… — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 16, 2023

That's how netizens react.