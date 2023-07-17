trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636612
NewsBusinessCompanies
MAGGI

‘Bought Maggi For Rs 193 At The Airport’: Twitter User’s Viral Post Sparks Debate On Twitter, Netizens Split

A Twitter user named Sejal Sud's post sparked a debate among netizens regarding whether it's acceptable to pay Rs 193 for simple Masala Maggi Noodles or not. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘Bought Maggi For Rs 193 At The Airport’: Twitter User’s Viral Post Sparks Debate On Twitter, Netizens Split File Photo

New Delhi: The 2-minute Maggi noodles is a household name in India, and Indians love this cheap snack that costs not more than Rs 12. Maggi may cost a little more, up to Rs 50, at roadside stalls to satisfy your cravings. But would you pay Rs 193 for a simple Maggi?

A Twitter user named Sejal Sud's post sparked a debate among netizens regarding whether it's acceptable to pay Rs 193 for simple Masala Maggi Noodles or not. She shared the bill from an outlet at Mumbai Airport, where they charged Rs 193 for Masala Maggi Noodles. The bill mentioned that the price of noodles was Rs 184, with a GST of Rs 9.20, including 2.5% SGST and 2.5% CGST, added to the total cost.

 “I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price,” Sejal wrote in the post.

cre Trending Stories

Netizens React:

That's how netizens react. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded