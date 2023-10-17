trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676544
NewsBusinessCompanies
DABUR INDIA

BREAKING: Dabur In Big Trouble, Company Gets GST Demand Notice Of Rs 321 Crore Including Interest, Penalty

FMCG Major Dabur India has recieved GST demand notice of Rs 321 crore including interest and penalty.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Dabur In Big Trouble, Company Gets GST Demand Notice Of Rs 321 Crore Including Interest, Penalty

New Delhi: FMCG Major Dabur India has recieved GST demand notice of Rs 321 crore including interest and penalty, failing the payment will mean Show Cause Notice for the company.

"The Company has received intimation of tax ascertained as being payable under Section 74(5) of CGST Act, 2017, wherein GST short paid / notpaid amounting to Rs. 3,20,60,53,069/- has been advised to be paid by the Company along with the amount of applicable interest and penalty under Section 74(5) of COST Act, 2017, failing which Show Cause Notice will be issued," company said in a regulatory filing.

Dabur told in the BSE exchange filing that there is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the Company due to this intimation of tax being payable.

"The Company will challenge the same based on strong merits by way of filing its reply/ submissions, before the relevant authorities. There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the Company due to this intimation of tax being payable. The impact will be limited to the extent of final tax liability as may be ascertained alongwith interest and penalty, if any."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?