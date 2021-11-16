हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akasa Air

Breaking: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Last month, SNV Aviation, which owns Akasa Air, said it expected to start flying next year after getting initial clearance from the civil aviation ministry to launch the country`s latest ultra-low-cost carrier.

Breaking: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Representational Image

Dubai: Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, a move that might help the U.S. planemaker regain lost ground in one of the world`s most promising markets.

The orders by Akasa, which is backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, are incremental orders, a Boeing executive said on Tuesday.

Last month, SNV Aviation, which owns Akasa Air, said it expected to start flying next year after getting initial clearance from the civil aviation ministry to launch the country`s latest ultra-low-cost carrier.

Reuters reported in September that Boeing was close to winning an order for some 70 to 100 737 MAX jets from Akasa, pending separate talks on a long-term engine service deal.

India`s air safety regulator in August allowed the country`s airlines to fly the MAX jet to end its nearly two-and-a-half-years of regulatory grounding.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akasa AirRakesh JhunjhunwalaBoeingBoeing 737 MAX
Next
Story

Amazon investigates use of platform for sourcing marijuana

Must Watch

PT9M11S

The country got the gift of Purvanchal Expressway