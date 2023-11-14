Breaking: Subroto Roy Sahara Passes Away At 75

Subroto Roy Sahara, the businessman and founder of Sahara India Pariwar, has passed away at the age of 75 after a prolonged illness. Subroto Roy Sahara was once a leading businessman in the country. He was once known for his contributions to various sectors including finance, real estate, and media before getting embroiled in scams.

Roy was undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

His efforts in establishing Sahara India Pariwar as a conglomerate with diverse interests have left an indelible mark on the business landscape of the country.

This is a developing story.