Breaking The Caste Barrier This Gujarati Industrialist Is Owner Of Rs 400 crore Business; Even Ratan Tata Salutes His incredible feat, Got Awarded By PM Modi

The success story of Ratibhai Makwana, one of the well-known industrialists of Gujarat, serves as a perfect example of the "rags to riches" concept. The story of Ratibhai's struggle is one of courage, struggle and determination. Ratibhai never stopped overcoming challenges. He persisted in trying. There was a time when without being touched he would be served tea from a distance. The people of upper-caste once forced him out of a temple. Today, the same Ratibhai Makwana runs a multicrore business, employing around 3,500 people. His business has yearly revenue of more than 400 crores. Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata has also saluted Ratibhai for contributing to Indian industry. Let's know Ratibhai's story and learn how he accomplished this incredible feat.

Who Is Ratibhai Makwana?

Ratibhai Makwana is the founder and chairman of Gujarat Pickers Industries Limited. From 1983 to 1998, he served as the director of State Bank of India's Gujarat circle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented him with the "Business Excellence National Award" in 2015.



In 2011 Ratan Tata saluted the entrepreneurs, including Ratibhai, for their contributions to Indian industry in a trade fair put on by the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ratibhai's Early Life And Struggle Days

In his early years, Ratibhai experienced numerous caste-based humiliations. Ratibhai was prohibited from playing with kids from upper castes. Even in the neighbourhood tea shop, he would be served tea without any personal contact. He was also once expelled from a temple by people of an upper caste.

Ratibhai's father was a farm labourer. They endured a number of difficulties in life. But fate had other plans for them. The family would eventually experience happy times. Ratibhai and his father established Gujarat Pickers Industries Limited, a business that sells chemicals.



The Birth Of Gujarat Pickers Industries Limited

Ratibhai founded Gujarat Pickers Industries Limited in 1962. In the beginning, Gujarat Pickers Industries Limited was established as a partnership venture to produce pickers and other accessories. Later the business started distributing plastics materials and plastic polymer, benzene solvent, etc.

Ratibhai's initial days were full of struggles. The rival firms boycotted the launch due to the fear of missing out on commercial opportunities. Banks too refused to finance his company. Ratibhai did not, however, back away. He nurtured the company and strengthened it to grow from the ground up consistently. The business eventually made huge strides to become the flagship business. It underwent a limited company conversion in 2001. Ratibhai expanded his commercial interests into a number of different industries, such as the trade of polymers, petrochemicals, additives, etc.

Ratibhai oversaw the creation of a company operating in all over Gujarat then expanding all over India. He also oversaw the company's efforts to expand internationally by establishing an export house. He established a business in Uganda also.



With a thriving chemical distribution business with a global reach, Ratibhai has come a long way to make a name for himself, and people today look up to him. Even the banks hesitant to finance him a few years ago are now happy to do so. People who normally avoided physical contact with him can now sit beside him without any reservations. Now, this is called success in the true sense!