Business Idea: Earn Nearly Rs 40,000 Monthly By Starting This Business With Own Contribution Of Rs 1.70 Lakh

New Delhi: If you want to start a food related business that requires requires minimum capital but gives huge profit, you could explore a smart business idea.

Given that it is consumed in most homes, restaurants, and other eateries, this product has a huge market demand. The government also helps people start this business. This is a small-scale business that can be founded without any specialised knowledge.

Jam, Jelly And Murabba Manufacturing Business

We are talking about jam, jelly and marmalade business which can be started on a small or large scale. Jam and jelly making is an easy process that requires minimum capital and basic tools. Jam and jelly are prepared using fruits, sugar, pectin and other preservatives and then put in a container. The central government supports people initiating ventures in the Food Products Sector under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). You can avail of MUDRA loan from banks for jam, jelly and murabba making.



How To Start Jam, Jelly And Murabba Business?

A report on the business of producing jam, jellies, and murabba prepared by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). This project report states that starting a jam, jelly, and murabba business can cost Rs 17.04 lakh, out of which you will require own contribution of Rs 1.70 lakh. The investment of money will go towards constructing building shed, equipment purchases, furnitures, fixtures etc.

When your product is ready to be sold, you can contact local markets, supermarkets, and other stores to sell your products. In order to maximise your revenues, you can also register your products on online sites.



How Much Can You Earn From Jam Jelly Business?

According to the report, you can expect a net sales of Rs 66 lakh, Rs 79.65 lakh, Rs 87.52 lakh, Rs 96.10 lakh, Rs 104.88 lakh in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th year respectively.

According to KVIC, these numbers are merely suggestive and could differ depending on the location. The cost will go down if the building investment is replaced with rental income. Interest rates on loans for capital projects will drop as profits rise.

You can witness lakhs in sales from the jam and jelly-producing business if your product has a unique taste and quality and if you are promoting it effectively. Your hard work will pay off if your jam, jelly, and murabba business generates a monthly profit of nearly Rs 40,000 per month.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)