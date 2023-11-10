Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh Yearly In This Business That Requires Minimum Investment

When launching a business, the majority of us consider ventures where we can turn a big profit with minimal initial investment. In light of this, we'll discuss a business idea with you today that will allow you to invest money once and go on to make a huge income for a long time.

It's not like you have to work particularly hard in this business and also it is quite possible to earn lakhs of rupees in it. Additionally, the government will help you in starting this business. Let us know about this business and the potential profit.

Tent House Business Idea

The business we are talking about is that of a tent house. Because weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, festivals, sporting events, cultural events, meetings, and other events happen all year long, starting a tent house business will allow you to make money all year long. You can count on a consistent flow of income no matter where you decide to launch your tent house business—in cities or towns. You can therefore explore the idea to start a tent house business.

Things Required To Start A Tent House Business

To start a tent house business, you will need to keep an inventory of everything from decorations, lights, fans, awnings, dining, utensils for cooking and serving, tables and chairs, tent, wooden poles or bamboo or iron pipes, carpets, music system, curtains, etc.

Things Required To Start A Tent House Business

Speak with your nearby wholesaler shops to find the tent house items at a fair price. Another option is to take up a monthly installment loan and pay back the loan from the profits of your business. The government will also help entrepreneurs who wish to start a tent house business.

Capital Required To Start A Tent House Business

To promote self-employment, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) project study states that a tent house business can be launched for minimum investment of Rs 4 lakh. This will cost Rs 100,000 for a 500-square-foot building shed. Whereas, Rs 300,000 will be used to buy fans, tables, seats, awnings, utensils, rope, bamboo, etc.

KVIC has bifurcated the following Project Cost :

A. Capital Expenditure

Land : Own

Building Shed 500 Sq.ft : Rs. 100000.00

Equipment : Rs. 300000.00 (Shamiyana, Utensils, Tables , Chairs, Fans, rops, Bamboos, etc..)

Total Capital Expenditure Rs. 400000.00

B. Working Capital Rs. 0.00

TOTAL PROJECT COST : Rs. 400000.00

What Is The Potential Income From The Tent House Business?

According to the KVIC report, a tent house business can bring in up to Rs 150,000 a year. The report states that the whole project cost will go down if the building's investment is turned into a rental—that is if you rent the building rather than constructing a shed to store the items. Your profits will increase.

You may make money with your tent home business all year round. During the wedding and festive seasons, the business generates a relatively higher income. Additionally, you can make a great deal of money from birthday and anniversary parties. That being said, there is always great demand for tent houses, for business owners to earn a healthy profit year-round.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)