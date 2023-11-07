Business Idea: How To Open Store At Railway Station; Check Tender, Rent And Application Process

One of the biggest railway networks in the world, Indian Railways provides a plethora of business opportunities for people. As millions of people travel by the Indian Railways every day, there is an enormous opportunity to launch a business on the railway platforms.

Since railway stations serve millions of people every day, they are excellent places for starting a business. Opening a shop at the railway station selling tea, coffee, food, bottled water, books, toys, newspapers, and other items would be a smart business concept that will give you a steady stream of revenue. Railway platforms ensure that there will be constant foot traffic, ensuring that your business will never run out of customers. Regardless of the season, you can make a good living by setting up shops at railway stations. So on the whole, opening a shop at a railway station is a win-win situation.

In our business idea today, we'll go into great depth about how to open shops at railway stations and how much money you can make to have a prosperous life.



Indian Railways Business Idea: How Can You Open A Shop At A Railway Station?

Indian Railways regularly floats tenders for opening a shop at the platforms. You can check the availability of tenders on the IRCTC portal. You can fill the tender in accordance with the type of store you wish to open. Getting these tenders will make it easy for you to open your preferred store at the station. You can select from a variety of shops, including those selling books, tea, food, newspapers, bottled water, and toys. You have to pay the Railways a fee that varies based on your shop's location and size. This charge may range from 40,000 to 30,000 rupees.



Indian Railways Business Idea: How To Apply For Tenders?

If you would like to open a shop at a railway station, you must visit the IRCTC website to check if any tenders are available. You can apply in person at the zonal office of the Railways if the tender has been released. To apply for railway tenders, you must have the required paperwork, such as your Voter ID Card, PAN Card, and Aadhaar Card. Following this, the Railways will verify your application. You will be granted the tender once the Railways have confirmed that you meet the eligibility requirements and have verified your tender. After receiving the tender, you can open your shop at the railway platform and conduct your business. You will have five years to operate your business at the station.



Indian Railways Business Idea: How Can You Earn Huge Profits By Setting Up Shops In Railway Stations?

In India, opening any shop at a railway station will be a lucrative business endeavor. You can be sure of great success and rewarding business at the railway platform by conducting in-depth market research and developing a well-planned business strategy.

As millions of passengers pass through the railway stations every day, you can make millions of rupees by opening shops in those places. All you need to do is carefully choose your shop and set it up in a prime area. When established in the right locations at the stations, businesses such as gift shops, food services, entertainment products, and convenience stores can bring in millions of rupees.