Money With Fragrant Success: Invest Rs 1.3 Lakh And Earn Upto Rs 16.24 Lakh, Check This Profitable Business Idea

New Delhi: A modest investment can yield substantial long-term profits –if you plan to embark on this fragrant entrepreneurial journey. In today’s Business project identification, we shall be talking about manufacturing of Dhoop Battis.

In the vibrant Indian society, the burning of Dhoop or Dhoop Batti that emanates a captivating fragrance, holds a sacred place in ritual ceremonies. Dhoop Batti, derived from the extracts of dhoop trees (Vateria Indica and Canarium strictum). Dhoop Batti paste, a harmonious blend of ghee, herbs, and dhoop tree extracts, offers a delightful olfactory experience. These aromatic pastes take the form of cones or sturdy sticks, enriching spaces with their alluring scents.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) feasibility report, "The product Dhoop Batti (Incense sticks) is now-a-days becoming very popular in ritual ceremonies like havan etc. In market Dhoop Batti is also sold in bulk quantities. The local vendors do repacking in small quantities. Hence, it is presumed that if this type of unit is set up it will earn good profit."

KVIC has broken the Cost of Project into the following

Cost of Project For Dhoop Batti Manufacturing

Land Rented/Owned Building & Civil Work (2000 Sq Ft)

Plant & Machinery: Rs 4.40 lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 0.50 lakh

Pre-operative Expenses: Rs 0.44 lakh

Working Capital Requirement: Rs 7.66 lakh

Total: Rs 13 lakh

MEANS OF FINANCE For Dhoop Batti Manufacturing

Own Contribution: Rs @10% 1.30 lakh

Term Loan: Rs 4.81 lakh

Workign Capital Finance: Rs 6.90 lakh

Total: Rs 13 lakh

KVIC has computed an estimated gross sales of Rs 41.47 lakh (1st Year), Rs 50.53 lakh (2nd Year), Rs 55.53 lakh (3rd Year), Rs 60.72 lakh (4th Year), Rs 66.09 lakh (5th Year).

Net Profit of Rs 8 lakh in first year, Rs 11.62 lakh in second year, Rs 12.44 lakh in third year, Rs 14.33 lakh in fourth year and Rs 16.24 lakh in fifth year.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)