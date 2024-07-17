Business Idea: Invest Rs 1.79 Lakh And Earn Rs 10.86 Lakh Per Year In This Venture, Gummed Paper Tape Manufacturing

New Delhi: Are you considering launching a profitable business of your own? Well, you have access to a great business opportunity where you can make good money with less investment. You can start the gummed paper tape manufacturing business. Here, you will have to invest up to Rs. 1.79 lakhs where the estimated annual sales turnover will be Rs 114.60 lakhs. Continue reading to find out how to launch this business and earn good.

Gummed Paper Tape Business

Gummed paper tape is an adhesive tape that is used to seal cartons and parcels. This robust kind of packaging tape provides the products with additional security and safety. These tapes are easy to apply and give cartons and shipments a stylish appearance.

The packaging industry relies heavily on gummed paper tapes. The growing trend of industrialization and urbanization is driving the demand for these tapes. Industries like pharmacies, cosmetics, food processing, etc. introduce sophisticated packaging and prioritize package security and safety so they have a higher need for gummed paper tape.

Government Help in Starting the Business

Starting a gummed paper tape manufacturing business entitles you to government assistance. You can apply for the Central Government Mudra loan to launch your business. Mudra loans are available up to Rs 10 lakh under the Tarun category. If you're considering starting this business, apply for a loan by completing the Mudra loan application.

Cost of Launching Gummed Paper Tape Business



A report on how to launch and profit from the gummed paper tape business has been prepared by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The feasibility report states that a manufacturing unit will be required to produce gummed paper tape. You will need to contribute Rs. 1.79 lakh towards the project's total cost of Rs. 17.89 lakh. There will be a working capital of Rs 4 lakhs. You might install the unit in a rented area or your own space. The estimated annual sales turnover will be Rs 114.60 Lakhs, according to the KVIC report.

Business Idea: Gummed Paper Tape COST OF PROJECT



Particulars Amount

Land Own/Rented

Building /Shed 2000 Sq ft Own/Rented

Plant & Machinery: Rs 12.60 Lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 85,000 Lakh

Working Capital: Rs 4.44 Lakh

Total: Rs 17.89 Lakh

Business Idea: Gummed Paper Tape MEANS OF FINANCE

Particulars Amount

Own Contribution: Rs 1.79 Lakh

Term Loan: Rs 12.11 Lakh

Working Capital: Rs 4 Lakh

Total: Rs 17.89 Lakh

Profit from Gummed Paper Tape Business

By starting a gummed paper tape business, you can earn lakhs annually. Your estimated annual sales turnover will be Rs 114.60 Lakhs. You will need to contact the nearby supermarkets and shops to sell your products. You can also list your product on online sites. Online delivery companies who require gummed paper tape in bulk will immediately purchase the product which will enable you to make a healthy profit.



The KVIC feasible report giving a Five Year's Projected Profitability Statement on Gummed Paper Tape Manufacturing Business said that in the first year you can see a net profit of Rs 1.03 lakh, Rs 3.21 lakh in the second year, Rs 5.69 lakh in the third year, Rs 8.24 lakh in the fourth year and Rs 10.86 lakh in the fifth year.



(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)



