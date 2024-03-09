New Delhi: While the market is saturated with companies offering similar products, there are certain brands that manage to carve out a distinct niche in consumers' hearts, leaving a lasting impact that transcends mere profitability.

Today, we embark on a journey to explore the captivating narrative of one such brand, whose humble beginnings trace back to a modest kitchen seven decades ago. From its inception, this brand has burgeoned into a multi-billion rupee enterprise, captivating the imagination of consumers with its enduring presence.

You might recognize its iconic jingles like "Vicco Turmeric, Nahi Cosmetic, Veco Turmeric Ayurvedic Cream" and "Vajradanti, Vajradanti Veeco Vajradanti," but do you know the rich history behind this household name?

The complete name of this renowned brand, often overlooked, is Vishnu Industrial Chemical Company, named after its visionary founder, Keshav Vishnu Pendharkar. Keshav's entrepreneurial journey commenced from a humble grocery store in a quaint district of Nagpur, where he endeavored to provide for his family.

Driven by an insatiable curiosity and a desire to explore new frontiers, Keshav relocated to Mumbai, where he navigated through a myriad of odd jobs in Bandra and its neighboring suburbs. It was in the bustling streets of Parel where Keshav's entrepreneurial spirit was truly ignited, spurred by the burgeoning demand for allopathic medicines and imported cosmetics.

Immersing himself in the world of Ayurvedic products, Keshav meticulously honed his craft, culminating in the creation of his first Ayurvedic offering - tooth powder - crafted right in the confines of his own kitchen. However, the road to success was fraught with challenges, particularly in the realm of sales and distribution.

Undeterred by setbacks and armed with unwavering determination, Keshav, alongside his son, embarked on a relentless campaign of door-to-door sales. Despite facing occasional rejection and skepticism, their steadfast perseverance eventually bore fruit, catapulting their tooth powder into popular acclaim.

In 1952, Keshav officially christened his creation as Vicco, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey characterized by exponential growth and unwavering dedication. Within a span of just four years, Vicco emerged as a formidable player in the market, garnering widespread recognition and acclaim.

As the years unfolded, Vicco continued its meteoric rise, amassing a valuation of Rs 700 crore, firmly establishing itself as a stalwart in the industry. Today, under the stewardship of the Pendharkar family, Vicco boasts an extensive product portfolio comprising over 40 items, including toothpaste, beauty creams, face washes, and night creams, not only dominating the domestic market but also making significant inroads into international territories.