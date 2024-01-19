Business Success Story: Meet Renowned Television Star Who Transitioned From Acting In 2019 To Establish A Company Valued At Rs 820 Crore…

New Delhi: Some individuals, rare in their determination, choose to leave behind established careers and venture into new paths even after achieving success and fame. Aashka Goradia, a renowned television actress prominently featured in numerous Hindi soap operas, is a testament to such audacious transitions.

In 2019, concluding her tenure in television, Goradia embraced a bold shift, transitioning from acting to entrepreneurship. Collaborating with her college friends, Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, she co-founded Renee Cosmetics in 2020. This dynamic trio successfully navigated the beauty industry, introducing a range of products that garnered significant attention. Remarkably, within just two years of its inception, the company achieved a remarkable milestone, reaching a turnover of 100 million dollars.

As the Director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the company, Goradia oversees product management, marketing, and communications, while her co-founders handle finance, operations, and distribution at Beardo. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company secured a substantial investment of 25 million dollars last year, boasting a valuation of 100 million dollars after three successful funding rounds.

With a diverse portfolio comprising 200 products, Renee Cosmetics has established its presence on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Myntra, in addition to being available in over 650 stores. The company's remarkable revenue has positioned it as a formidable competitor to industry giants like Nykaa and Sugar, challenging the status quo.

Before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey, Goradia began her television career in 2002 with the show "Achanak 37 Saal Baad," portraying the character Kumud in "Kkusum." Over the years, she gained popularity for her versatile roles, including negative characters, and later ventured into reality shows. Despite her success in entrepreneurship, her last significant acting role was in the television series "Daayan" in 2019.