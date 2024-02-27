trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725469
Business Success Story: Meet This Small-Town Man Who Left The Legacy Of INR 7 Billion By Building A Huge Advertising Empire

AG Krishnamurthy’s journey from humble beginnings to industry titan is a testament to his perseverance, innovation, and passion for his craft.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: AG Krishnamurthy, the illustrious founder of MUDRA (Marketing and Development Research Associates) and MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad), was born into a middle-class family in India. Growing up, he imbibed values of hard work, perseverance, and innovation from his parents, setting the foundation for his future endeavors.

Early Life:

Born in 1942 in Vinukonda, Andhra Pradesh, AG Krishnamurthy, fondly known as AGK, did not come from a privileged background. He made a life-altering choice early on, leaving a secure government job in Hyderabad to pursue opportunities in Ahmedabad. This decision set the stage for his remarkable journey in the advertising world. Krishnamurthy commenced his professional journey with an advertising agency, where his innate talent and strategic acumen quickly propelled him up the ranks. His dedication and strategic thinking garnered attention, leading him to take on roles of increasing responsibility within the industry.

Formation of MUDRA:

Driven by a vision to revolutionize the advertising landscape in India, Krishnamurthy founded MUDRA. With a focus on merging creativity with business acumen, MUDRA rapidly gained recognition for its innovative campaigns and strategic insights. Krishnamurthy’s leadership and vision steered MUDRA to become one of the most prominent advertising agencies in the country.

MICA:

Recognizing the need for specialized education in the field of communications, Krishnamurthy founded MICA. The institute aimed to nurture talent and provide industry-relevant education in advertising and communications. Under his guidance, MICA flourished, becoming a premier institution known for producing top-notch professionals in the field.

Innovations And Contributions:

Krishnamurthy’s innovative approach to advertising and communications reshaped the industry landscape. He introduced groundbreaking strategies and techniques that set new standards for the industry. His contributions not only elevated MUDRA and MICA but also influenced the entire advertising ecosystem in India.

Legacy:

AG Krishnamurthy’s legacy extends far beyond the companies he founded. He inspired generations of advertising professionals with his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. His impact on the industry continues to be felt, with his principles guiding aspiring marketers and communicators to this day.

Through MUDRA and MICA, he not only transformed the advertising landscape in India but also left an indelible mark on the global industry. His story serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and communicators, reminding them that with determination and vision, anything is possible.

