Who Is Benu Gopal Bangur, The Marwari Man From Kolkata With A Whopping Net Worth Of $7.9 Billion

New Delhi: The story of Benu Gopal Bangur, the man at the helm of the multimillion-dollar business empire Shree cement, imparts to us the most important learning that having a vision is essential for financial success. And in order for that to happen, we need to take advantage of every opportunity that presents it.

The incredibly diligent businessman Benu Gopal Bangur built a billion-worth business empire with tenacity and strategic business acumen. Despite inheriting his family's business, this gentleman businessman did not have an easy business journey. He put in endless hours of work and led Shree Cement to become the most successful cement company in India, ranking third overall. Under his leadership, the company's worth increased from millions to billions. The business now sells products under brands like Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, and Rockstrong thanks to his leadership. Bangur is currently one of the richest people in India, with a whopping net worth of USD 7.9 billion, according to Forbes.



Early years

Born into a prosperous Marwari family, Benu Gopal Bangur was exposed to business dynamics at a young age. Bangur became one of the first graduates in Kolkata after receiving a B. Com (Hons.) from Calcutta University. In 1991, he and his brother inherited the Bangur Empire, a family business established by his grandfather. Bangur acquired the cement division in the split and centered his cement empire on it.



Success of Shree Cement

Benu Gopal Bangur inherited the family-based 1979-founded Shree Cement. Shree Cement experienced significant growth and became the cement manufacturer with the fastest rate of expansion under Bangur's guidance. The company, led by him, started producing products under the brands Rockstrong, Bangur Cement, and Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak. The company saw many highs and lows, but Bangur never gave up. Bangur overcame many obstacles in the business world, including financial setbacks, to grow Shree Cement from a million-dollar company to a billion-dollar company. Shree Cement rose to prominence in the cement industry thanks to its reputation for affordability. Today, with a startling net worth of Rs. 7.9 billion, Bangur has become one of the wealthiest people in India, according to Forbes.

Bangur is the driving force behind the acquisition of Union Cement Company in Ras Al Khaimah in 2018 and Jaiprakash in 2014. In October 2022, his grandson Prashant assumed the position of vice chairman, and his son Hari Mohan succeeded him as chairman.

Benu Gopal Bangur's success story serves as a reminder to us all about the need for complete dedication in all that we do. One day, good fortune will surely favor us!