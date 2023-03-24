Bye Bye Blue Ticks: Twitter To Remove ‘All Legacy’ Verified Checkmarks From April 1

New Delhi: Twitter has announced to wind down its legacy verified program from April 1, 2023. Moreover, it will also remove all legacy verified checkmarks from the accounts so all those accounts who are having the blue tick under legacy verified will lost them.

“Starting April 1, we’ll be winding down our legacy Verification program and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue,” Twitter wrote.

Now, Twitter users have to purchase the verified blue checkmark by taking the subscription of Twitter Blue, which is now available worldwide. In India, the cost of blue tick is Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for Android/iOS.

However, only accounts actively subscribed to Twitter Blue are eligible to receive the blue checkmark. Twitter will no longer be accepting applications for the blue Verification checkmarks under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic).

Elon Musk earlier hinted in a tweet that Twitter would remove all legacy blue tick globally from the platform. Elon Musk said “Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt.”

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter expanded its ‘Blue Verified’ programme, which was available in US, UK and Australia. It launched Twitter Blue in India in February at the monthly subscription of Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for iOS/Android.

Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved. The subscription provides several benefits including edit tweets, 1080p video uploads, bookmark folders, and more.

A few days back, Elon Musk announced that Tweets from verified users will be prioritized soon that will help to fight scams and spam. Moreover, they will see 50% fewer ads in the home timeline and can post longer videos on the platform.