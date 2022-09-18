Cadbury, Burberry among 600 favourite brands of Queen Elizabeth II that may lose royal warrant

New Delhi: Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, "600" brands will be required to remove their Royal Warrant from products, including Cadbury, Mason teas, Burberry raincoats, and Fortnum.

In exchange for selling goods and services to the royals, a Royal Warrant allows businesses to use the royal coat of arms on products and in marketing. Since the Queen's death, the warrant has become null and void, as it automatically expires upon the death of the Royal who issued it.

If the companies do not receive the new monarch's approval, they will have two years to remove the seal that designates them as the sovereign's preferred supplier.

In his previous role as the Prince of Wales, King Charles - Britain's new monarch - had issued his own royal warrants to over 150 brands.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association was quoted by news agency AFP as saying that holders get "the right to display the appropriate royal arms on their product, packaging, stationery, advertising, premises, and vehicles."

Fortnum and Mason have a long and close relationship with the royal family, having created Royal Blend tea in 1902 for King Edward VII. They were Queen Elizabeth's appointed grocers and provision merchants, as well as the Prince of Wales' appointed tea merchants and grocers.

"We are proud to have held Her Majesty's warrant since 1954, and to have served her and the royal household throughout her life," the luxury London department store stated.

The Dubonnet wine-based aperitif — the key ingredient in her favourite cocktail of Dubonnet and gin — was one of the other brands that benefited from their association with Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at the age of 96 at her remote summer residence in Scotland, Balmoral Castle. On Monday, the people of the United Kingdom will relive the Queen's glorious life and legacy at her state funeral.

Several guests, ranging from political heads of state to specific royal family members and dignitaries from around the world, will travel to the UK for the funeral.