Can Twitter Take Away Blue Tick All At Once? Here’s What You Need To Know

New Delhi: The legacy blue checkmark, given by Twitter to users before the launch of Blue programme, has been disallowed by the microblogging platform from April 1. The company announced earlier to remove the verified checkmarks from the user accounts. Only those who are paying the monthly fee of Twitter blue will retain the verified checkmark on their personal accounts. The company has started removing the legacy checkmarks from the accounts globally; however, the non-paying users still have the checkmark.

Twitter users who are not the subscribers to Twitter Blue program have seen their checkmarks still visible on the profile. Twitter is facing humungous challenge to remove those checkmarks all at once to non-blue subscribers as the company doesn’t have any code to do the work quickly. The team have to rely on manual process to remove the checkmarks on the account, whose numbers could go over 4.5 millions.

Twitter blue programme was expanded by the micro-blogging platform globally with the aim to generate a new stream of income. Twitter blue provides several benefits to subscribers including verified checkmark, protection from duplication, edit tweets, upload longer videos, and so on.

Prominent organizations and leaders decline to pay for Twitter Blue

Several prominent organizations of the United States (US) have announced to not pay the monthly subscription fee to Twitter for the verified checkmark or for its journalists on behalf. The New York Times has been against to pay the monthly fee, which lost its blue checkmark on April 2 after tech billionaire Elon Musk called it “propaganda”.

Other organizations such as the Washington Post have also informed not to pay for the checkmark. Several prominent stars like LeBron James also decided to not to subscribe for Twitter blue.

White House Refuses to pay

The White House, the official resident of the US President, also announced to not pay for the twitter blue to the official account.