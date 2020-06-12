Cantabil forays into e-commerce by launching SS’20 collection

New Delhi: Apparel brand Cantabil Retail India Ltd on Friday announced that it has made foray into the e-commerce marketplace, entering into a venture with Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm.

With a total of 300+ stores across the country, this is the brand’s first among a series of online-retail initiatives that would be announced over the next year, a company statement said.

“As we strengthen our presence both online and offline, we will continue to do whatever it takes to be there for all our customers, employees and other stakeholders,” Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil said.

Sharing details about the impact of COVID 19 on the retail industry Shivendra Nigam, CFO, Cantabil said, “E-commerce will play a pivotal role post-COVID for the retail sector, as it will play a key role in maintaining market equilibrium. It is expected to bring back the sales for numerous retail players and for us, it would definitely be one of the key growth drivers moving forward.”

Responding to Zee Media on implementing ERP Navision by Microsoft, Nigam said that the end to end automation shall start in phases and shall be completed by this year.

“ERP Navision was on card last year and we have been working on this end to end automisation for making a successful procurement to pay model. The company is doing required investment so that the supply chain, HR Process, back end process and everything can be customised. Since we are making foray into online retail, this process will come as very helpful,” he added.

Cantabil also unveiled its Spring Summer ’20 collection which features an extensive mix of formal-wear, casuals & ultra-casual clothing for men, women and children on all the e-commerce platforms. The collection is also available across all the Cantabil stores.