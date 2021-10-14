Capgemini Recruitment: French IT firm to hire B. Tech, MCA freshers, check eligibility

New Delhi: French multinational information technology services and consulting company, Capgemini, has opened various vacancies for fresh engineering and MCA pass outs. The bumper hiring by the IT major is for the Pooled Campus drive.

Candidates planning to land a job at Capgemini can register at the official company website. The last date of registration is October 15, 2021. The hiring assessments will be conducted from the second week of October.

"Post successful completion of our hiring process, you will be groomed through an intense 8-10 weeks of the central training program of Capgemini. Our Training 2.0 model offers best in class and unique learning experience and unleashes the potential in you," Capgemini said in a statement.

"The nature of work and careers are changing fast – the right skills are equally essential along with academic qualifications. If you have the passion, the right skill, and the aptitude to work with new technologies, then Capgemini is the place to get the future you want in your career," the company added in its statement. Also Read: SBI Mega E-auction: Now, buy properties at lower prices, check how to submit bid

Capgemini job qualification:

Only registered candidates will be able to write the assessment tests. However, the company has set eligibility criteria on who can apply for the job. Here are the eligibility criteria:

- Candidates should graduate in 2021.

- Eligible applicants should have studied MCA or BE/Btech.

- Candidates should also have an aggregate score of more than 50%.

- ME/MTech students can also apply for the job at Capgemini, provided that they are from IT, Information Science, and Computer Science backgrounds.

For those uninitiated, Capgemini is global IT services company that employees more than 2,90,000 employees in about 50 countries. More than 1.5 lakh Capgemini employees are currently working in India at 13 locations. Also Read: SBI Annuity Deposit Scheme: Invest a lump sum in this scheme and earn fixed monthly income, check details here

Live TV

#mute