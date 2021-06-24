CBI books Gautam Thapar, former top-brass of Crompton Greaves in Rs 2435 crore fraud case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI) against C.G.Power and Industrial Solution Ltd, a Mumbai-based private firm. The case related to the YES bank matter also names several others, including Gautam Thapar, then CMD K.N Neelkanth, then CEO & MD Madhav Acharya, then ED & CFO Venkatesh Rammoorthy, then CFO B Hariharan and then Director Omkar Goswami for causing an alleged loss of approximately Rs 2435 crore to SBI and other consortium member banks.

Then non-executive director, unknown persons and bank officials have also been named in the charge sheet. The accused had allegedly cheated SBI and other consortium member banks including Bank of Maharashtra, Axis bank, Yes Bank, Corporation Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank etc. by way of diversion of bank funds; sham transactions with related parties; borrowing funds from the Bank by misrepresentation; falsifying/fabricating books of accounts, entries, vouchers and financial statements; furnishing false, incorrect or misleading information; siphoning off funds including various loan proceeds.

The allegations were based on a forensic audit report. Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused including said private company at Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram.



This is a separate case against Gautam Thapar. Earlier he was booked for Rs 466 Crore Bank Fraud with Yes Bank. It was alleged that Gautam Thapar and others had committed a breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy & forgery for diversion/misappropriation of the public money during the period from 2017 to 2019. Searches were conducted at 14 locations including Delhi/NCR, Lucknow, Secunderabad and Kolkata which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/digital evidence. Also Read:

Here’s the list of names involved in the case:

1. M/s C.G. Power and Industrial Solution Ltd.

2. Sh. Gautam Thapar, the then CMD

3. Sh. K N Neelkanth, the then CEO & MD

4. Sh. Madhav Acharya, the then ED & CFO

5. Sh. B Hariharan, the then Director

6. Sh. Omkar Goswami, the then non executive director

7. Sh. Venkatesh Rammoorthy, the then CFO

8. Unknown public servants and unknown other

