Rolls Royce

CBI files FIR against Rolls Royce for alleged bribery to HAL, ONGC, GAIL officials

CBI in its FIR said Rolls Royce appointed Ashok Patni as commercial Advisor in lndia for bribing officials of HAL, ONGC and GAIL.

CBI files FIR against Rolls Royce for alleged bribery to HAL, ONGC, GAIL officials

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Rolls Royce for allegedly appointing an agent in India to get contacts from PSU companies HAL, ONGC and GAIL.

CBI in its FIR said Rolls Royce appointed Ashok Patni, Director of Aashmore Pvt. Ltd., Singapore as commercial Advisor in lndiato and may have been paid as kickback to unknown officials of HAL involved in the procurement process as the total business of HAL with Rolls Royce in recent years is in excess of Rs 4,700 crores between 2000 and 2013.

In the FIR, the CBI further alleged that Rolls Royce Patni for supply of spare parts to Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) during the year 2007 to 2011 by violating the provisions of Integrity Pact.

Rolls Royce also paid commission to Aashmore Pvt. Ltd, in 38 transactions of supply of material/spare parts lo ONGC during the period from 2007 to 2011. The value of this commission was declared in December, 201 3, which was at the rate of 10-11.3 percent of the value of order.

It is also alleged that Rolls Royce appointed Patni for supply of spare parts to GAIL during the period 2007 to 2011. Rolls Royce paid commission to Aashmore Pvt Ltd. in 68 Purchase orders of supply of material/spare parts to GAIL during the said period.

Rolls RoyceCBIHALONGCGAIL
