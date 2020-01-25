CBS, Japanese firm TDI enter into strategic alliance to bring new technologies in India

New Delhi: Cogniscient Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd (CBS) and Japanese company Technological Development of Information Processing Co. Ltd. (TDI) has entered into a strategic alliance to bring new technologies around Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Robotics in India.

The alliance is aimed towards not only entering the Japanese market but also serving a huge population of Japanese clients, which are based out of India. As a part of the alliance, the CBS will help TDI in rolling out ERP projects in India and Asian countries, said a CBS statement.

With this strategic alliance, CBS will get a footing in the Japanese market. Apart from Japan, both the companies are planning to expand their base in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and China.

Further both the companies are aiming at regular information sharing around market and technology. Till date, none of the SAP Gold Partners in India are providing artificial intelligence, machine learning or IoT technology.

TDI will help CBS with the mentioned technologies and the implementation. This alliance will hugely benefit the small and medium enterprises of India, where robotics and SAP are not integrated; both the companies are bringing in a technology where SAP and robotics can be easily integrated, even for small and medium enterprises, the statement said, adding that this will help the Indian manufacturing sector immensely.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Agarwal Managing Director and CEO of CBS says, “This alliance will further help in the company’s growth but more than that we are happy with the integration of SAP and robotics, Indian manufacturing sector will get the much-needed push."

"The automation will not only save time, cut cost but will also secure the manpower. With the exchange of information and, development of a research center, we are hoping to work on many new technologies which will act as path breaker in the time to come,” Rajeev Agarwal added.

The alliance is also planning to introduce new technologies in the Indian agriculture sector. TDI is bringing IoT in Indian agriculture, with this technology the drones will be able to predict correctly, the fertility of the farmland, it will also address the weeding problem faced by the farmers and also the yield per plant, it said.

TDI develops sensors, which can be placed in the glasshouses, and from where real-time information around temperature, water capacity, quality of soil will be generated, informed the statement. In case of a problem, the sensor will indicate the controlling center, helping to take immediate action, saving the crops. These technologies will prove helpful to the farmers and also to the corporates who held vast farmlands, it added.

TDI expertises are in software development, IT infrastructure, data center services, embedded development, solution services etc. TDI through embedded development provides support in factory automation, automotive devices, communications infrastructure etc. They help in plan formulation, hardware, software development all the way to mass production.

Notably, NPI Co. Ltd from Japan played a key role in finalising this strategic alliance. During the time of signing the agreement, CBS was represented by Rajeev Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO and Ichiro Miyoshi, President of TDI, Japan.