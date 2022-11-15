Centre renames Power System Operation Corporation as Grid Controller of India

Ministry of Power has renamed India's national grid operator 'Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO)'. POSOCO will now be known as 'Grid Controller of India Ltd'. The ministry said in a statement that the name change has been done to reflect the critical role of Grid Operators in ensuring integrity, reliability, economy, resilience and sustainable operation of the Indian Electricity Grid.

"Grid Controller of India Limited name change is a welcome step as it has unique position at the heart of India’s energy system connecting people to the energy they use. It explains the functions performed by the Grid Managers in the country at National and Regional Levels....The change in name is also to reflect who we are and the role we play in clean energy transition," said SR Narasimhan, Chairman & Managing Director, Grid Controller of India.

He said the company continues to be driven by the vision of becoming a global institution of excellence for reliable & resilient power systems, fostering efficient electricity markets, promoting economy and sustainability with a renewed vigour.

Grid-India is also designated as the nodal agency for major reforms in the power sector such as implementation and operation of Green Energy Open Access Portal, Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism, transmission pricing, short term open access in transmission, Deviation Settlement Mechanism, Power System Development Fund (PSDF), etc. Grid Controller of India Limited operates the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) and five (5) Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs).