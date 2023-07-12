Challenging Time For Ambanis, An Indian Billionaire Group Set To Buy Reliance Capital, Once Valued At Rs 93,851 Crore

Riches to Rags: After suffering some significant financial losses, Anil Ambani has finally made the most important decision of his life. According to the most recent rumors, the entrepreneur is prepared to sell Reliance Capital, which had a valuation of Rs. 93,851 crore in 2018. The news is being broadcast on all the news channels, and financial experts are posting their opinions online. The fact that Anil was in serious financial trouble wasn't a huge surprise, though; it was written all over the walls.

Anil Ambani's company, Reliance Capital, was reportedly sold recently, according to online news reports. The buyer's name will soon be the first query that everyone will have. Reliance Capital would apparently be acquired by the multibillion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, if the reports are to be believed. A media story claims that Anil Ambani has incurred significant losses recently, which is why lenders have lost faith in Reliance Capital. The Hinduja Group is therefore close to buying the company as a result. One of India's largest conglomerates, according to the uninitiated, is the Hinduja Group.

Banking and finance, IT and ITeS, cyber security, trade, infrastructure, media and entertainment, automotive, oil and specialty chemicals, power, and real estate are the seven industries in which the Hinduja Group is active. This Group was the only bidder in the second round of the auction. Hinduja Group submitted a massive bid of Rs. 9661 crore in the auction. Not only that, but according to a rumor, Hinduja Group will also take over Reliance Capital's substantial cash balance of roughly Rs. 500 crore. Reliance Industries, owned by Anil Ambani, recently experienced a decline, which is regrettable given how dominant the business was just a few years ago.



While the deal's final paperwork hasn't been completed, neither party has yet released an official statement to the public. For the Reliance Capital lenders, the transaction will be advantageous. A total of Rs. 10,200 crore will be distributed to lenders, according to reports.