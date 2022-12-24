Chanda Kochhar got flat in Mumbai, financial gain through fraud, says CBI

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday said that former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, an accused in the alleged ICICI bank-Videocon loan fraud case, got a flat in Mumbai, and financial gain through the fraud. Earlier in the day, a special court in Mumbai sent Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar to CBI custody till Monday in connection with the case. While arguing on the matter, the public prosecutor of CBI said that a loss of Rs 1,730 crore was caused to ICICI bank by the accused.



"When Chanda Kochhar took charge of ICICI bank, six loans were sanctioned to various companies of Videocon. Two loans were sanctioned by committees where Chanda Kochhar was a member. She influenced other committees also to sanction the loans to the Videocon group," the CBI alleged in the court. (Also Read: BUMPER RETURN business idea! Post Office offering scheme to earn upto Rs 80,000/month by just investing Rs 5000 once)



The prosecution said that in 2009, Videocon group gave a loan of Rs 64 crore loan to Nupower, which is Deepak Kochhar`s firm. The CBI also alleged that a Mumbai-based flat, where Chanda Kochhar was residing, was transferred to the family trust of Deepak Kochhar. (Also Read: LIC scheme: Pay just 4 premiums, get Rs 1 CRORE return at the time of maturity--check calculator, other details)



"The value of this flat was Rs 5.25 crore in 1996 and in 2016, the flat was transferred in Rs just 11 lakhs. All this is ill-gotten money," the CBI has said. As per a CBI official, an FIR was filed in January 2019 against Kochhar, her husband, and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group.



Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited were also made accused in the FIR. Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower, months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as a loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.