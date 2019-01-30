हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar violated Code of Conduct, says ICICI Bank

The bank further said that it would treat Kochhar's resignation as 'Termination for Cause' and would stop payment of unpaid benefits including bonus.

Chanda Kochhar violated Code of Conduct, says ICICI Bank

New Delhi: Chanda Kochhar, former CEO of ICICI Bank, had violated the bank's Code of Conduct, the private sector lender said on Wednesday. The bank said that the development surfaced following an independent enquiry.

ICICI Bank further said that it would treat Kochhar's resignation as 'Termination for Cause' and would stop payment of unpaid benefits including bonus.

"Chanda Kochhar was in violation of ICICI Bank Code of Conduct, its framework for dealing with conflict of interest&fiduciary duties. Board of Directors has decided to treat separation of Chanda Kochhar from Bank as 'Termination for Cause' under Bank's internal policies," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

Tags:
Chanda KochharICICI BankCode of conduct
Next
Story

Bajaj Auto Q3 profit up 20% to Rs 1,220.77 crore

Must Watch

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 30th January, 2019