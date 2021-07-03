Check the list of major upcoming IPOs in July: Zomato, GR Infraprojects and more

A lot of companies are looking at launching their public issues in the month of July. The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely saturated the IPO market but with the second wave, Indian companies raised around Rs 40,000 crores in the Q1 of 2021 against Rs 20,000 crore in the second half of 2020.

According to a report, around 20 companies have filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch their public issues in the H2 of 2021 to secure more than Rs 20 crores. In addition to that, 26 companies are awaiting SEBI’s nod to go ahead with the initial share sale.

Check the list of companies to launch IPOs this month:

1) Zomato: According to a Moneycontrol report, the food delivery giant is going to be listed at a valuation of $8.7 billion. Zomato is awaiting IPO approval from SEBI and looks to launch by mid-July.

2) Arohan Financial Services: Based out of Kolkata, this micro-finance lender will launch an IPO offering worth Rs 1800 crore along with a fresh issue of Rs 850 crore with a sale offer.

3) GR Infraprojects: Rajasthan-based company will launch its IPO of Rs 963 crore in the month of July. The subscription will open on July 7.

4) Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: This bank will launch an IPO at a sale of around Rs 600 crore and a fresh issue of equity share worth around Rs 750 crore, according to Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

5) Shriram Properties: The company is planning to launch an IPO worth Rs 800 crore in July. The sale offer stands at Rs 550 crore and the fresh issue is Rs 250 crore.

6) Seven Islands Shipping: Mumbai-based Sea logistics firm got SEBI’s nod to sell its initial share in April and raise Rs 600 crore. It is then bifurcated into two parts. One that would include a new issue of Rs 400 crore and a sale offer that stands at Rs 200 crore.

7) AMI Organics: This company will launch its IPO of Rs 650 crore in July. The sale offering is seen to be at 6.06 million shares with a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore.

8) Glenmark Life Sciences: This company is planning to launch its IPO of Rs 1700 crore and the offer is made up of a fresh issue of up to Rs 1160 crore and an offer for sale consisting of 73 lakh equity shares by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

9) Clean Science Technology: This chemical manufacturing company plans to launch an IPO of Rs 1400 crore via an initial share sale.

10) Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: This diagnostics company is looking to raise a public issue of Rs 2000 crore in July.

11) Aadhar Housing Finance: This company plans to launch an IPO of Rs 7300 crore in July, which is made up of a fresh issue worth Rs 1500 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 5800 crore.

12) Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The cement company is planning to launch an IPO of Rs 5000 crore. The offering will have a fresh issue of Rs 5000 crore and a sale offer of Rs 3500.

