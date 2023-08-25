trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653404
NewsBusinessCompanies
CHINGARI

Chingari Fires Up To 50% Of Workforce In 2nd Job Cut Round In 2 Months

The latest round of layoffs impacted employees from product, customer support, design and marketing teams, reports leading startup news coverage portal Inc42, citing sources.

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 01:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chingari Fires Up To 50% Of Workforce In 2nd Job Cut Round In 2 Months

New Delhi: Homegrown short-video making platform Chingari has laid off up to 50 per cent of its workforce in its second round of job cuts in just two months amid fund scarcity, the media reported.

The latest round of layoffs impacted employees from product, customer support, design and marketing teams, reports leading startup news coverage portal Inc42, citing sources.

When reached, Chingari did not immediately respond to the report.

According to the report, the short-video making platform has also asked some of its employees to take “pay cuts of up to 50 per cent to cut its expenses”.

The startup has been aiming to raise money but has been “stuck in due diligence procedure for a long time”.

Chingari is now reportedly left with around 50-60 employees.

In June this year, Chingari had laid off 20 per cent of its workforce as part of organisational restructuring.

In a statement to IANS, the company spokesperson had said that it was "one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees".

"We are recognising the contribution and dedication of the affected employees by offering a severance package equal to two months' salary to assist them during this transition," said the spokesperson.

The layoffs at Chingari came as its cofounder Aditya Kothari recently quit the startup.

Earlier this month, the platform announced that the app crossed 100 million downloads on the Google Play store.

"The 100 million downloads is a testament to the faith our users have poised in Chingari. Multiple features, including Gari Mining, Chingari LIVE Rooms, Subscriptions, and Creator cuts have offered multiple revenue opportunities to our users," Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, had said in a statement.

Currently, the Chingari app is available in 16 languages and has more than 5 million Daily Active Users (DAU) and 40 million Monthly Active Users (MAU).

In October 2021, Chingari raised over $19 million for its token round across more than 30 venture funds and individual investors.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train