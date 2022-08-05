NewsBusinessCompanies
KANPUR

Clerk requests for leave to bring back wife upset over ‘Pyaar-Mohabbat ki Baat’

Kanpur clerk's wife got upset and went to her maternal house with the children. He requested leave in the application from his senior from August 4 to 6 to patch up with her.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shamshad Ahmed, a Government clerk, asks for leave to bring back her wife from mayka.
  • Block Development Officer granted the clerk's leave appeal, considering it a suitable reason.
  • The screenshot of the application has gone viral on different social media platforms with users reacting in frenzy.

Trending Photos

Clerk requests for leave to bring back wife upset over ‘Pyaar-Mohabbat ki Baat’

Kanpur: In an unprecedented instance, a Kanpur clerk asked for leave to his senior so he can bring back his angry wife from her ‘mayka’. Over a dispute related to 'pyaar-mohabbat', his wife had gone to her maternal home with the children. Shamshad Ahmed, a clerk, wrote the letter to Prem Nagar’s Block development officer in order to get an urgent leave.

Considering it a suitable reason, the official had given the clerk an urgent leave. Ahmed requested leave from August 4 to 6. (ALSO READ: How RBI repo rate hike will affect your EMIs and loan tenure - Experts decode)

Ahmed said that following a dispute with him, his wife went to her maternal home with their children. He added that he needed to make amends and bring her back home. He explained in the letter that he had had a dispute with his wife over “pyaar-mohabbat ki baat". He is emotionally hurt due to this reason, he added. He would have to make amends to her and convince her to return. (ALSO READ: How will RBI's repo rate hike decision impact loan and repayments? SBI MD Ashwini Tiwari's exclusive chat with Anil Singhvi)

Social Media users got frenzy after seeing the screenshot of the application. It has gone viral on many social media platforms. "UP (Uttar Pradesh) ki baat hi kuch alag hai (UP is unique)," a Twitter said.

"Shamshad's colleagues made fun of him, but he said he only wrote the truth," an account named "Unnao ek soch" tweeted.

The short and crisp leave application impressed many. One person commented, “It is difficult to provide that level of confidence in your subordinates. Congratulations bro. You must be an employee friendly and a loving superior!"

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?