Kanpur: In an unprecedented instance, a Kanpur clerk asked for leave to his senior so he can bring back his angry wife from her ‘mayka’. Over a dispute related to 'pyaar-mohabbat', his wife had gone to her maternal home with the children. Shamshad Ahmed, a clerk, wrote the letter to Prem Nagar’s Block development officer in order to get an urgent leave.

Considering it a suitable reason, the official had given the clerk an urgent leave. Ahmed requested leave from August 4 to 6. (ALSO READ: How RBI repo rate hike will affect your EMIs and loan tenure - Experts decode)

Ahmed said that following a dispute with him, his wife went to her maternal home with their children. He added that he needed to make amends and bring her back home. He explained in the letter that he had had a dispute with his wife over “pyaar-mohabbat ki baat". He is emotionally hurt due to this reason, he added. He would have to make amends to her and convince her to return. (ALSO READ: How will RBI's repo rate hike decision impact loan and repayments? SBI MD Ashwini Tiwari's exclusive chat with Anil Singhvi)

Social Media users got frenzy after seeing the screenshot of the application. It has gone viral on many social media platforms. "UP (Uttar Pradesh) ki baat hi kuch alag hai (UP is unique)," a Twitter said.

"Shamshad's colleagues made fun of him, but he said he only wrote the truth," an account named "Unnao ek soch" tweeted.

The short and crisp leave application impressed many. One person commented, “It is difficult to provide that level of confidence in your subordinates. Congratulations bro. You must be an employee friendly and a loving superior!"