NewsBusinessCompanies
CNG

CNG Prices For Mumbai And Mumbai Metropolitan Region Reduced By MGL

The downward revision will come into effect from midnight of March 5/6, and now the new prices of CNG will be Rs 73.40 per kg.

|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 09:36 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CNG Prices For Mumbai And Mumbai Metropolitan Region Reduced By MGL

Mumbai: The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on Tuesday announced a reduction in CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg for Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The downward revision will come into effect from midnight of March 5/6, and now the new prices of CNG will be Rs 73.40 per kg.

This new rate offers attractive savings of 53 per cent, compared to petrol, and 22 per cent, compared to diesel, at current price levels in Mumbai.

This reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability, and environmental friendliness to consumers, and taking a step towards making India cleaner and greener, it said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani