हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Eastern Coalfields Limited

Coal firm gives Rs 16 crore to employee for daughter's treatment injection, wins hearts

South Eastern Coalfields Limited has provided a cheque of Rs 16 crore to an employee whose 2-year-old daughter is suffering from a rare ailment.  

Coal firm gives Rs 16 crore to employee for daughter&#039;s treatment injection, wins hearts

New Delhi: South Eastern Coalfields Limited has handed over a cheque of Rs 16 crore to an employee whose 2-year-old daughter is suffering from a rare ailment called Spinal Muscular Atrophy and requires an imported injection called Zolgensma of that amount, an official said on Saturday.

The cheque was handed over on Friday to Satish Kumar Ravi, who works as an overman, said SECL Dipka project mining general manager Shashank Shekhar Dewangan.

Ravi's daughter, Shristi Rani, is suffering from SMA, a genetic disorder in which a person can't control the movement of muscles due to loss of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain stem, and Zolgensma injection, which costs Rs 16 crore and has to be imported from the United States of America, is required as part of the treatment, Dewangan said.

The child was diagnosed with SMA in December last year, and she is on portable ventilator support at her home in Dipka currently after undergoing treatment stints at AIIMS Delhi and SECL-empanelled Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur. Also Read: Delhi permits diesel cars older than 10 years to hit the roads, but with a catch

Coal India Limited (CIL), of which SECL is a part, has set an exemplary example by showing that employees and their families are the real wealth of an establishment and saving their lives at any cost is the first and foremost job, he added. Also Read: Maharashtra: Imported scotch to get cheaper as state cuts excise duty by 50%

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
South Eastern Coalfields LimitedSMACoal India Limited
Next
Story

Technology will change digital marketing’s face, says Santosh Sapkota

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to have room dedicated to Rishi Kapoor