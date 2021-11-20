Maharashtra: Imported scotch to get cheaper as state cuts excise duty by 50%

New Delhi: Imported scotch whiskey is all set to get more affordable in Maharashtra, as the state government has slashed excise duty on the particular class of liquor by 50 per cent.

With the latest revision in excise duties, imported scotch whiskey’s price will come on par with that in other states, according to a senior official.

“The excise duty on imported scotch whiskey has been brought down from 300 per cent to 150 per cent of the manufacturing cost," the official told PTI. The notification in this regard was issued on Thursday, she added.

Currently, the Maharashtra government earns revenue of about Rs 100 crore from the sale of imported scotch annually. However, the state government is expecting the revenue to increase to Rs 250 crore as the sale is expected to go up from one lakh bottles to 2.5 lakh bottles, the official said. Also Read: Delhi permits diesel cars older than 10 years to hit the roads, but with a catch

With the reduction in excise duty, the state may earn lower revenues. However, the reduction in the excise duty on imported scotch whiskey would also curb smuggling of scotch from other states and the sale of spurious liquor, she added. Also Read: Aadhaar card holders Alert! Now you can send money via Aadhaar card number; here’s how

