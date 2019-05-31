close

Coal India

Coal India Q4 net up 362% to Rs 6024 crore

The company's sales was at Rs 26,704.27 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 24,747.10 crore in the same period of FY'18.

Kolkata: Mining major Coal India Ltd Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6024.23 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, a jump of 362 percent over Rs 1302.63 crore, the post-tax profit of the corresponding period last year.

The company's sales was at Rs 26,704.27 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 24,747.10 crore in the same period of FY'18.

The PAT for the fiscal 2018-19 was Rs 17,462 crore, 148 percent higher than Rs 7,038.44 crore, the figure for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

