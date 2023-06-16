Coffee At Starbucks Was For Rs 400, This Man Got It At Rs 190; Internet Is Amazed

New Delhi: A Twitter user said that he purchased a Starbucks coffee, sitting in the same coffee shop, from Zomato and got it for half its price. Sandeep Mall claimed that he bought a coffee on Zomato that was priced Rs 400 at the Starbucks shop and got it for merely Rs 190.

He wrote, “Sitting at Starbucks - coffee for 400. Zomato discount for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and takes me to my table at Starbuck.” This turned Twitter into a frenzy. Mall’s tweet had 1.1 million views and 10,000 likes.

One of the users challenged Mall asking to reveal the screenshot of the Zomato bill or it didn’t happen. Mall gave the photo of the needed bill. He said, “For all those who think this tweet is made up or story- Mentos khao dimag ki ghanti bajao.” As per the bill, he made an order for Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew and got billed for Rs 200.

For all those who think this tweet is made up or story- Mentos khao dimag ki ghanti bajao https://t.co/7AhAGoNquU pic.twitter.com/ragKIp6kAc Sandeep Mall (SandeepMall) June 7, 2023

A user commented stating, “Sheer genius!!! Or what we term jugaad in India. A hack essentially.” Here are a few reactions that you won’t want to miss. Another added, “Used to do the same for a few restaurants in Mumbai. In reality, there was a small egg-themed restaurant in Lower parel which we were really faithful to. He used to tell us Sir Swiggy ya Zomato see order karo, acchi deal Milegi.”

One Twitter user remarked, “We’ve done this with Natural’s Ice Cream…. Store pe 1K hota but ordered from swiggy while standing outside the store….got discount in 399/- “

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Modern problems requires modern solutions https://t.co/KjKfqVRYN0 — Gaurav (@Gaurav0022_) June 6, 2023

Sir wahi pe ak chota sa board b laga lete, 400 ka 190, danda set. — Shivi Arora (@ShiviArora11) June 6, 2023

Full marks to Zomato guy if he didn't as much as smirk at the bluff being called June 6, 2023

Amazing amazing. Now the only issue is, ye chakram starbucks wale jaag jayenge and kuch naya rule lagayenge — Sravan (@papps_gunner) June 9, 2023