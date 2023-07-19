Cognizant Appoints 6 Women In Top Leadership Roles, Including 2 Indian Executives

New Delhi: IT major Cognizant on Wednesday announced the appointment of six women leaders in the role of Senior Vice President (SVP), including two Indian executives.

"These announcements are something we should collectively celebrate. Advancing diversity must be systemic, woven into everything we do starting with how we recruit and hire, develop, promote, engage and retain talent," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S. said in a statement.

Among the Indian women leaders, Sailaja Josyula was promoted and is now the SVP, Intuitive Operations & Automation (IOA), for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry for the commercial markets in North America as well as global delivery.



Sailaja, who joined Cognizant in 2018, is also the Centre Head for Hyderabad.

Archana Ramanakumar has rejoined Cognizant as SVP, Industry Solutions Group (ISG). She left the company in 2020, when she gained valuable experience at LTI and LTI Mindtree. She had initially joined Cognizant in 1996.

Elisa de Rocca-Serra has been promoted to SVP, EMEA General Counsel and Contract Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM). She will be responsible for driving improved operational and financial outcomes by managing commercial risk throughout the entire client contract lifecycle. She joined Cognizant in 2021.

Thea Hayden is now the SVP, Global Marketing. Thea leads an integrated marketing and digital experience team which is responsible for the Cognizant brand, design and creative services, social media, thought leadership and research. She joined Cognizant in 2020.

Patricia (Trish) Hunter-Dennehy has been promoted as SVP, Healthcare Provider/Payor Business Unit. Her remit includes revenue cycle management, clearinghouse businesses, hospitals, health systems and health tech companies. She joined Cognizant in 2015.

Sandra Natardonato has joined Cognizant as SVP, Partnerships and Alliances. She is a seasoned veteran in the IT services industry and will add value as the company builds its partnership and alliance ecosystem. Before Cognizant, Sandra spent 15 years with Gartner and 11 years with various professional services firms as a senior equity analyst.