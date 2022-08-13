NewsBusinessCompanies
CORPORATE TAX

Corporate tax collection grows 34% between April And July

Corporate tax collections during FY 2021-22 stood at ₹ 7.23 lakh crore, registered a growth of over 58 % as compared to the tax collection of FY 2020-21.

Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:57 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Corporate tax collection grew by 34% in first four months of FY 2022-23.
  • Corporate tax collections during FY 2021-22 stood at ₹ 7.23 lakh crore registered growth of over 58 %.
  • The positive trend continues except FY 2020-21 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Trending Photos

Corporate tax collection grows 34% between April And July

New Delhi: The corporate tax collection in the first four months of the current fiscal year has seen a growth of 34 % as compared to the corresponding period of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022. Income Tax Department, which made a series of tweets, said the corporate tax collections during FY 2021-22 at ₹ 7.23 lakh crore registered a growth of over 58 % as compared to the tax collection of FY 2020-21.

(ALSO READ: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: ITC launches integrated initiatives to support Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark 75 years of Independence)

"Even when compared to collections of FY 2018-19 (pre-COVID period), the collections of FY 2021-22 are higher by over 9 %," it said.

The IT Department said that the positive trend of growth continues, but for the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during FY 2020-21, when the corporate tax collections took a temporary hit.

(ALSO READ: Ensure loan recovery agents do not resort to harassment while collecting debts: RBI tells companies)

"This indicates that the simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions has lived up to its promise," the department said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022