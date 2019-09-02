Court reserves order on P Chidambaram, Karti' anticipatory bail for Sept 5 in Aircel Maxis Case

New Delhi: The Special Court, hearing the anticipatory bail applications of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case has reserved its order for September 5.

Both Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate, probing the case have continuously opposed the bail plea of the father and son duo. The investigative agencies have contended that they have not been cooperating in the interrogation and that granting them interim protection from would only hamper the ongoing probe in the case.