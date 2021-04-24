Covid-19: ITC in action, to airlift cryogenic containers, oxygen concentrators, generators

New Delhi: In a bid to meet the demand for medical-grade oxygen amid the second wave of Covid-19, ITC is airlifting 24 cryogenic ISO containers from Asian countries to ship the life-saving element across the country. Each container weighs 20 tons.

The Indian conglomerate has partnered with Linde India for this noble initiative. In addition, the company has announced that is going to airlift oxygen concentrators and oxygen generator machines from Asian countries. These concentrators and oxygen generators can be directly installed in Covid-19 hospitals that are running short.

Separately, ITC is supplying oxygen in many parts of Telangana. The company is using its paperboards factory in Bhadrachalam to commence the delivery of medical-grade oxygen to hospitals in need.

In a tweet, ITC said it is “committed to support the government and will continue to explore other avenues to help address the emerging challenges.”

For oxygen concentrators, ITC has placed direct orders to distributors. The company is planning to import and supply concentrators to Covid-19 centres. Meanwhile, it is mulling importing oxygen generators to be installed in Covid-19 hospitals, according to a report by Economic Times.

ITC is among a few other Indian companies that have stepped up to support the nation which is choking due to the shortage of oxygen and other basic Covid-19 fighting supplies. The second wave is already proving to be way more serious than the first one that shook the nation last year.

Over 300,000 Covid-19 cases and 2000+ deaths due to the virus are currently reported on a daily basis. Besides ITC, Tata Steel and Reliance have also said that they are supplying hundreds of tonnes of oxygen to hospitals across the country.

