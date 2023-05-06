Customer Finds Mouse Dropping in McDonald's Cheeseburger, Chain Fined Over Rs 5 Crore

New Delhi: The popular fast-food chain McDonald's was fined approximately over Rs 5 crore (€475,000 plus €22,000) after a rodent infestation was discovered. The case came to light after a London-based customer reported a mouse dropping in his cheeseburger from a McDonald's restaurant. Following an investigation by officers, the Thames Magistrates Court found the fast-food chain to be unhygienic and ordered it to pay the fine.

District Judge Susan Holdham said: “When customers go to McDonald’s, they expect and have the right to expect the highest standards in food hygiene. This is not some backstreet burger or kebab bar – children go to McDonald’s as a treat.”

According to the reports, the customer had eaten half of his cheeseburger when he noticed a mouse dropping on the inside of the wrapper.

The Waltham Forest Council started the investigation after the customer complaint and found the mouse droppings and the decomposing remains of a mouse. It said, “Officers investigated and found a dirty kitchen with mouse droppings and even the decomposing remains of one of the rodents – the restaurant was immediately closed.”

Cllr Khevyn Limbajee, Waltham Forest Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said “We are grateful for the quick thinking of the customer in this case for reporting the matter to the Council for investigation.

“There was a significant risk posed to the health of residents and visitors to Waltham Forest and as such the Council had no option but to take formal action in this case.

He said: “McDonald’s is a large and well experienced food business operator in the fast-food sector who serves thousands of meals per week to its customers, therefore the risk presented at the Leytonstone store was significant.

“It was appreciated that McDonald’s pleaded guilty and admitted wrongdoing at the first opportunity, however as a Council we take food hygiene seriously and won’t hesitate to follow up complaints and take action where appropriate, irrespective of who operates the food business.

“Residents and visitors should feel confident and assured that when they check a premises’ food hygiene rating in Waltham Forest, they know their food has been cooked in a clean and safe environment and that we take a zero-tolerance approach to serious hygiene contraventions.”