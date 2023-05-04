AI-Generated Pics Using New Version Of Midjourney Left Netizens Awestruck, Elon Musk Says ‘Wow’

New Delhi: Image-generating artificial intelligence (AI) tool Midjourney has released its new version making it more realistic and sophisticated. Netizens have gone crazy since then because of its ability to create more realistic, error-free and commercial-level images from prompts alone. Digital artists have started trying the new version of the popular image creation tool in the market and they are only awestuck with its accuracy, realism and intricacies.

A digital artist Ethan Mollick shared some images created with the help of the new version of Midjourney. The AI tool generated images of modern outfits inspired by Van Gogh, Basquiat, Money, Rothko, Fashion photoshoot, given the prompt by him. He further said that “each one is the first try, no revisions”.

Reacting on the Twitter post of Ethan Mollick, tech billionaire Elon Musk said ‘wow’.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

What is Generative AI, the technology behind Image tool?

Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that is capable of generating creative content, such as images, music, text, and even entire videos, without any human intervention. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and learn from large datasets, and then uses this knowledge to create new content that resembles what it has learned.

One of the most common forms of generative AI is text generation, where the algorithm learns from a large corpus of text and generates new text that is similar in style and tone. This can be used for a variety of purposes, such as generating news articles, social media posts, or even creative writing.

Another popular application of generative AI is image and video generation, where the algorithm learns from a large set of images or videos and then generates new content that is similar in style and composition. This can be used for a variety of applications, such as creating realistic 3D models, generating new art, or even producing entire movies.

One of the most exciting aspects of generative AI is its potential to revolutionize the creative industries. With the ability to generate new content quickly and efficiently, artists, writers, musicians, and other creative professionals can leverage generative AI to enhance their work and push the boundaries of what is possible.

However, there are also concerns about the potential misuse of generative AI, particularly in the context of deepfakes and other forms of synthetic media. As the technology becomes more advanced, it may become increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fake content, raising important ethical and societal questions.

Despite these challenges, the potential applications of generative AI are vast and far-reaching, with the potential to transform everything from entertainment and art to healthcare and education. As the technology continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how it is applied and how it shapes the world around us.