Elon Musk Considers Gifting Free Twitter Subscriptions To Select Users

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk hinted that Twitter might gift some users free subscriptions in a recent tweet. In response to a Twitter user, Colin Wright, who asked him to gift people Twitter subscriptions, Musk affirmed that it could be a possibility.

Twitter ended legacy blue check verified last month from April 20, 2023 after it has rolled out new version of Twitter Blue subscription. All legacies verified had been removed immediately from the people’s account. But the checkmark return to users who are having more than a million followers.

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

Netizens Impress With The Idea

Twitter user Colin Wright called it the best customer service when Elon Musk replied his query in a Tweet very quickly. Netizens are calling it ‘a splendid idea’. One user says gifting a subscription to someone is a powerful way to onboard for people who don’t use Twitter yet.

Twitter Blue Subscription

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet. In India, the subscription is available at the cost of Rs 650 per month for web and Rs 900 per month for Android/iOS.

All Twitter Blue features will be available immediately except the blue checkmark, which will appear on eligible profiles after a review to ensure subscribed accounts meet all eligibility criteria. In addition to the blue checkmark, Twitter Blue features offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience. These powerful controls are designed to help personalize Twitter, and give early access to our newest features before they’re available to everyone.